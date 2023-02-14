When Hardik Pandya Went Down On His Knees To Propose To Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, who are happily married for three years now, have decided to renew their wedding vows in a grand wedding in Udaipur after celebrating their third anniversary a few weeks ago. Ahead of their grand wedding, let us go back to the time when the cricketer went down on his knees to propose to the love of his life Natasa Stankovic.

On January 1, 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, Natasa shared an adorable post on her Instagram handle, in which, Hardik can be seen going down on his knees and proposing Natasa for marriage with a ring, to which she replies, "of course yes." They were on a cruise ship.

The adorable video was accompanied by two pictures from the same occasion, one showing Hardik on his knees and the other featuring the couple cutting a cake.

Check out the video below:

On May 31, 2020, during the pandemic, the cricketer shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle, announcing both his marriage and Natasa's pregnancy.

Sharing a couple of pictures from different occasions - a pregnancy photo shoot, an intimate wedding, a picture from the cruise ship and one just posing together, Pandya captioned: "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon.

"We’re thrilled about this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Check out this post below:

The couple, in July 2020, welcomed their son Agastya Pandya. On Monday, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport along with their families. They will be soon renewing their wedding vows in grand white wedding in Rajasthan's Udaipur.