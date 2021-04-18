When Harrdy Sandhu Shared How He Felt While Reading Negative Comments About His Work

Harrdy Sandhu has been one of the most loved Punjabi artists with a number of hit songs. The singer is known for his peppy numbers which have garnered him tremendous fame over the years. Harrdy Sandhu has mentioned on several occasions that he puts extra effort in the videos of the songs he makes and thus his songs are further appreciated for the effort the artist incorporates in his work. However, ever so often, Harrdy Sandhu admitted to having come across a few negative comments. Back in 2018, Harrdy Sandhu had sat down for an interview with B4U Entertainment and spoken about various topics surrounding his music and personal life. He had also shed light on the negativity he faced and how he dealt with online hate.

When Harrdy Sandhu talked about negative comments

The interviewer at the time asked him about the success of Naah and had gone on to speak about the negative comments the singer had received for the song. Harrdy Sandhu replied to this by saying that initially he was a big people pleaser and wanted everyone to like his songs. The singer admitted that he would read and react to each and every comment that would appear on his music videos. Therefore, he revealed that he didn’t like it when people wrote negatively about his creations. Harrdy shared that it would affect him and he would often question himself as to why did the person not like his song.

Harrdy Sandhu even went on to provide an example of such an instance when he released the song Naah. Despite the vast popularity of the song, the singer revealed that he was getting hate comments on the video. Harrdy mentioned that while scrolling through the comments, he had come across those that had panned his lyrics. The singer also said that people often spoke negatively about his style in music in general as well. The singer then said that it would take him a long time to finally shake off the hate and move on from the comments section of his videos. He shared that unlike earlier, the hate did not affect him as much as he did not scroll through comments anymore. The singer revealed that he had made peace with the fact that he could not please everyone and thus continued to make music the way he liked.