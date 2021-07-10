When Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Fumed Over Sonam's Comments, Told Her 'please Don't Do This'

While the celebrities of the film industry are often at the receiving end of trolling and abuse, sometimes their families are also dragged into the criticism. Recently, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor stated that his sister Sonam K Ahuja's controversial comments often lead to flak being directed at him and other members of the family. The actor’s statement was in response to the Neerja star’s comment on Ranbir Kapoor on a talk show years ago.

Harsh Varrdhan's message to Sonam on her controversial statements

Years back, Sonam had arrived with Deepika Padukone on Koffee with Karan and the duo had poked fun at their co-star Ranbir Kapoor, so much that Rishi Kapoor was miffed with them. Sonam had doubted if Ranbir would be a good boyfriend, on the show while Deepika had stated that he should endorse a condom brand.

When asked about it in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Harsh Varrdhan stated that he told her sister Sonam that such comments affect not just her, but the entire family. He said that netizens not just tag her account, to express their strong opinions, but also of the other members of the family. The Bhavesh Joshi Superhero star added that he told Sonam ‘Please, don’t do it’ as he did not want to deal with such attacks.

He added that he still tells her to refrain from such statements.

Harsh Vardhan, however, praised Sonam for being courageous in speaking her mind and stated that he was the opposite of her. The actor said that he always believes in doing one’s work and then heading home, without making unnecessary statements. However, he believed that this too was not too unfavourable and people should express their opinions too.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Harsh Varrdhan recently starred in the anthology film Ray. The movie is a collection of adaptations of short stories by Satyajit Ray. His segment was titled Spotlight, and also starred Radhika Madan and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Among the other films in his kitty include the biopic on Olympic Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra.

