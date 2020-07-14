Ibrahim Ali Khan's Old Super Somersault Clip Will Leave You Stunned; Watch Video

Back in 2015, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan had posted a video of him that sees him performing the somersault flawlessly at the Pataudi Palace. As soon as Ibrahim Ali Khan's video was shared on his feed, fans gushed to drop endearing comments on his video. Ibrahim captioned the post as, "When I saw this, I flipped". Check out the video here.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's social media updates in no time garner much attention on the internet, as the star is not very active on Instagram. He has only shared 28 posts until now. On the above video, a fan wrote, "What beautiful flexible flip." Another user said, "wow". Many also dropped the awestruck emoticons on the post.

When sister Sara Ali Khan spoke to a leading entertainment portal about Ibrahim Ali Khan's interests, Sara had revealed he is too young. She added that she thinks acting is a while away for him. Meanwhile, back in 2018, when Saif Ali Khan spoke to a leading news portal, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor revealed that he will be more than happy if Ibrahim too wants to join the film industry.

Talking about advice, Saif Ali Khan asserted that like he told Sara, he will also advise Ibrahim the same that they should be really hardworking and focused. Saif Ali Khan further added that Ibrahim is young right now so he would wait until he finishes university. Ibrahim is very well behaved and he judges Sara a lot when she puts up pictures on Instagram, revealed Saif Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts with brother Ibrahim on her social media handle. Earlier in April 2020, the Kedarnath actor had posted a 'knock-knock' video with Ibrahim and the duo's fun banter created a storm on the internet. On sharing the clip, Sara also penned that amusing caption that stole the show.

Sara wrote, "For now, we all live under a rock.

All of us- the nerd, the jock. In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock.

While we do our favourite Knock Knock. #knockout."

Sara & Ibrahim's video:

