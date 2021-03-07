When Ileana D'Cruz Mentioned How Working With Ajay Devgn Was Like 'going With The Flow'

Indian actress Ileana D'cruz has appeared in a number of Telugu and Hindi films over the course of her career. D'cruz is all set to appear next in the Ajay Devgn production, The Big Bull. She appeared alongside Bollywood veteran actor Ajay Devgn in two consecutive movies namely, Baadshaho in 2017 and Raid in 2018. In March 2018, while promoting their film Raid, Ileana D'cruz and Devgn appeared in a short interview for B4U Star Stop.

Also read: Ileana D'cruz Reveals Favourite Co-star, Shares 'Rustom' Pics On Instagram

In the interview, Salil Acharya asked Ileana what the first thing on her mind was when she saw Devgn on-screen while working with him. Ileana spoke about how she was always surprised at the fact that whenever she was "face-to-face" with Devgn during a scene, it would "feel right" and always "go with the flow" so she would never notice the brilliance in Devgn's acting. However, whenever she would see the shot on screen, she would immediately see it and wonder how the actor managed it.

Also read: Ileana D'Cruz Reveals About Her Love Life, Vacation Plans In AMA With Fans

Ileana D'cruz's movies and Instagram - An overview

Ileana D'cruz's Instagram is a popular handle as the actress enjoys an impressive following of 13 million. The actress is an avid Instagrammer, often posting pictures of herself, her work, upcoming projects and much more. Ileana recently even conducted a short AMA on her Instagram handle where she answered many fan questions with selfies and photos about, if she likes to cook, her favourite co-star (Varun Dhawan) if she's had any cosmetic surgeries and much more. Fans who simply called the actress beautiful also got a response from the actress who shared a selfie of herself with the caption, "Aww Thankyou" in response.

Also read: Ileana D'Cruz Reveals Name Of Her 'boyfriend', Shares Picture With Him

Ileana D'cruz's movie list is set to be joined by two more upcoming releases in 2021. Ileana will appear in the upcoming Ajay Devgn produced biographical crime film The Big Bull, which will focus on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes over a period of 10 years. The film will star Abhishek Bachchan as Harshad Mehta along with Nikita Dutta and Ileana D'Cruz in supporting roles. Ileana will also appear in the upcoming social comedy film Unfair & Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda. Ileana has completed shooting for both of her upcoming movies.

Also read: Ileana D'Cruz Reveals Unmissable Skincare Tip That She Got From Her Mother

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.