When Ileana D'Cruz Opened Up About Dealing With Trolls And Her Relationships

Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in the movie Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee. Ahead of the film's release back in 2019, Ileana had featured in an interview where she opened up about how she handles trolls, relationships and more. Read along to know what all the Barfi actor revealed.

Ileana D’Cruz on how she deals with social media trolls and more

Ileana D’Cruz got in a conversation with Pinkvilla, back in November 2019, soon after she parted ways with her partner Andrew Kneebone. The actor was asked how she handles trolls to which Ileana replied that there are days when she feels like reacting to people who troll her and she does it but makes sure that she isn’t mean with them. The actor also revealed that she doesn’t take it if anyone is pulling down people who she knows personally and will reply to those comments definitely.

Further, she was asked to share her stance on opening up about relationships and breakups as an actor and what does she think about sharing personal life details on social media as they might be blown out of proportion. To this, Ileana said that she thinks that people often focus on a single line that might have been said in an interview and sensationalise it, and also that she doesn’t prefer sharing things on social media as that is a mutual decision of two people who are in the relationship. She said, “For me, it’s always been about the fact that when you are in a relationship, it’s not just you. It’s two people. So you cannot be just one person saying stuff. You are technically talking for the other person too and it’s not fair. You need to respect their privacy too. While I’m okay dealing with criticism and trolls, it’s unfair for the other person to be subjected to that”.

Further on, when asked whether she was an emotional wreck while dealing with her break up, Ileana stated that she was blessed with support from her friends and family. She added that situations like these help a person realise the value of the people around them. She said, “I don’t get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It’s the same that happened to me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it”.