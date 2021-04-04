When Ileana D'Cruz Recalled A Funny Incident Of A Director "throwing" THIS For A Scene

Ileana D'Cruz, in a throwback interview, had recalled her days from the start of her career. In the interview, the actress had revealed that a director had thrown a bizarre thing at her during the shoot of a particular scene.

When Ileana D'Cruz revealed that a bizarre thing was thrown at her

In a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, the Barfi! actress had opened up about a funny incident from the starting days of her career. She had said that a director had thrown a ceramic shell on her navel to shoot a particular scene. Talking about the incident, she had revealed that her character from the movie cherished that particular shell and the director wanted to shoot her navel. Illeana admitted that it hurt while shooting the scene as it was a heavy ceramic shell.

Illeana D'Cruz's upcoming movies

Ileana D'Cruz will be seen in the crime drama film The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The movie is based on the life of an infamous stockbroker, Harshad Mehta. The movie is being directed by Kookie Gulati and also features actors like Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. Ileana will be playing the role inspired by real-life journalist Sucheta Dalal. The movie is all set to release on 8th April 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The actress will also be seen in the upcoming social comedy film Unfair and Lovely directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The movie features Randeep Hooda opposite Ileana in the lead role. The movie will circle around India’s obsession with fair skin.

A quick look at Ileana D'Cruz's movies

Illeana made her debut in acting with the 2005 Telugu movie Devadasu directed by Y. V. S. Chowdhary. The movie became one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies of the year. Her role in the movie earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debutant. The actress was next seen in the 2006 gangster film Pokiri alongside Mahesh Babu in which she portrayed an aerobics teacher. The film was a financial success, labelled as the highest-grossing Telugu film at the time. She then went on to feature in various successful South Indian films like Nanban, Devudu Chesina Manushulu, Julayi, Nenu Naa Rakshasi and Aata.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's Barfi!. She portrayed the character of Shruti Ghosh, a girl who leaves her true love for material comforts. Some of Ileana D'Cruz's movies include Main Tera Hero, Happy Ending, Rustom, Mubarakan, Baadshaho and Pagalpanti.

Source: Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram