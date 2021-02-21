When Ileana D'Cruz Revealed If She Thought Comedy Was Tougher Than Drama

Ileana D’Cruz has essayed a variety of roles in her movies and had also revealed a lot about how she feels about performing drama and comedy roles. She had even shared her opinion on what she found tough while acting out a character. In a throwback interaction, she had further talked about her social media regime and how she managed the trolling online.

What's tougher, comedy or drama?

In a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, Ileana D’Cruz had opened up about a lot of interesting things about her movie journey as well as her different roles. When asked about what she found tougher between drama and comedy, she stated how she found all sorts of movies tricky and shared examples of her own characters stating how she had done a variety of roles and they were all challenging. She further added how she found all sorts of roles tricky as she was leaning on the writer and the director and just needed to act out her part with the level of difficulty quite the same.

Another question was asked about Ileana D’Cruz’s movies as to why she did not do more films in a year. She then stated that she wanted to do more films and was even offered many great films but rejected quite a few as she felt that there was something not right about the movie. She then mentioned that she would rather wait for a good film than do just any movie that is offered to her.

When asked about how Ileana D’Cruz managed to deal with the toxicity of social media including online trolls, she stated how when she really felt like responding to the trolls, she reacted to it without having an intention of being disrespectful. She added that she could be nasty if someone was being disrespectful to someone else but mostly she let it go as she knew how people troll in order to get a reply and to get a few minutes of fame.

In that interview, the actor had also talked about how she dealt with all the break-up stories. In conclusion, she had added how she had been blessed with great people around her in life including her family and friends and mentioned how her family had been a huge pillar of support.

