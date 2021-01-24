When Ileana D'Cruz Revealed Why It Is Important To Have A Partner With Same Taste In Films

Ileana D'Cruz works predominantly in Telugu and Hindi film industry. She is quite active on social media and often interacts with her fans who are quite intrigued and curious about her relationship status. The actor dated Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone for many years but the couple split in August 2019. In one of her past interviews with Shibani Dandekar in a show called Love Live Laugh, the actor opened up on what she looks for in a partner.

Ileana D'cruz on what she looks for in a partner

In one of the clips from the show, the host asks the actor various questions on what she looks for in a partner. The questions varied from taste in music to how the partner should be high on hygiene. One such question was on how important it is for the partner to have the same taste in movies. Shibani gave her a few options on the level of importance. The actor was quoted saying, "It is somewhat important". She further added that it is a 'pain' to decide what to watch while having dinner.

Other than this, she answered different questions as well. The host asked her about what she likes in men and gave her four options, which were - someone who is good with languages, someone who is logical, someone who is physically skilled, or someone who is musically skilled. The actor picked the first option and said, "I have a thing for men with words, men who speak well. I think that is extremely sexy." She also added that she is inclined towards men who are musically skilled. Watch the video here.

Ileana D'Cruz' movies

Ileana D'Cruz made her debut with Telugu-language film Devadasu, in the year 2006. She then worked in movies like Pokiri (2006), Jalsa (2008), Kick (2009) and Julayi (2012). She made her Bollywood debut with Barfi (2012) alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She, later on, worked in movies like Main Tera Hero (2014), Rustom (2016), Baadshaho (2017) and Raid (2018).

The actor will be next seen with Randeep Hooda in Unfair and Lovely which is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Sony Pictures Networks India. Apart from that, the actor will also feature alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the movie The Big Bull. Have a look at Ileana D'Cruz' Instagram post where she shared a picture of her character from the movie. She will be playing the role of a business journalist inspired by Sucheta Dalal.

