When Ileana D'Cruz Revealed Why She Agreed To Do A Film With Ajay Right After 'Badshaho'

Ileana D'Cruz has been quite selective with her films over the years. The actor has appeared in fewer films and has thus become quite selective for her film roles. In several interviews, the actor has been vocal about how she prioritizes the script or the character when choosing a film to work on. However, a while back when the actor had just finished with the movie Badshaho, she signed another project with Ajay Devgn titled Raid. Thus, in a throwback interview with B4U, Ileana D'Cruz was asked about her decision of signing back-to-back films with Ajay Devgn.

When Ileana revealed why she agreed to do a film with Ajay after Badshaho

The actor had addressed the fact that she was really inclined to the script back then when she chose Raid as the next film. She had further said that she found her character to be really interesting in the movie rather than someone who was just being a witness amid all the drama. She had gone on to add that it was the story of the individual that she really liked in the script and thus agreed to do that film.

Ileana D'Cruz further remarked that Ajay Devgn had mentioned that there are certain films that actors just want to be a part of. For Ileana, Raid was such a film. Thus, she was quite excited when she signed on for the film and was cast opposite Ajay Devgn right after their previous film together. The film Badshaho was however met with mixed reviews from the audience in contrast to Raid which received fairly positive reviews from the audiences as well as the critics.

On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz will be seen in the much-awaited film The Big Bull. The movie will see the actor playing a pivotal role in the film. Sharing her first look from the film, fans seemed amazed and excited about the movie in general. They praised Ileana for her amazing look in the film. The Big Bull will see Abhishek Bachchan in the lead along with Kookie Gulati who will be directing the movie. The actor will also be seen in a film titled Unfair and Lovely which is expected to release in October of this year. The movie has been helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and fans seem fairly excited for Ileana’s this project as well.