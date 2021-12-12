'When In Ranthambore…': Malavika Mohanan Takes A Jungle Safari After Vicky-Katrina Wedding

One of the most awaited and high profile weddings of this year, that of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, is finally over and actor Malavika Mohanan who is Vicky's childhood friend has decided to go on a jungle safari in Ranthambhore National Park soon after attending the ceremonies.

It was being speculated that Vicky and Katrina had arranged for a Jungle safari for their guests and Malavika Mohanan was among those who attended the much-hyped wedding. Mohanan who predominantly works in Tamil and Malayam movies, and has a massive fan base, has been a friend of Vicky Kaushal for a long time.

Malavika recently took to Instagram and shared her experience of the jungle safari and posted pictures of her forest trip with her brother. She captioned the post, “When in Ranthambore…” and accompanied it with a tiger and heart emoji. In the first picture, she was seen posing sideways with a tiger behind her, wearing a blue high neck outfit. In the other pictures, she added glimpses of wildlife animals and the beautiful landscape of the jungle.

Malavika Mohanan had a great time at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. She also wished the couple and congratulated them after their wedding through an Instagram story. She called Vicky and Katrina's union surreal and magical and she wished them good luck for the future.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding

Vicky and Katrina have been quite secretive about their wedding and for the longest of time, the duo did not even disclose their relationship publicly.

The star couple's relationship became official after they tied knot on December 9 in Fort Barwara. Only close friends and family members attended the grand wedding and Malavika was among one of the guest's and an eye-witness of the biggest wedding of the year.

Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina will be hosting a grand reception soon for their industry friends and other guests in Mumbai. As of now, there are speculations going around that the new B-town couple has gone for their honeymoon and will have their reception after they return.

(Image: @malavikamohanan_/vickykaushal09/Instagram)