When Is 'Sardar Ka Grandson' Releasing? Know All About The Comedy Drama Movie

Netflix will be introducing its brand new comedy-drama movie Sardar Ka Grandson, soon. The movie promises a light-hearted storyline of a grandson trying to fulfil his grandmother's one last wish. The movie's trailer dropped on April 21, 2021, increasing anticipation among its fans over the movie's release date. So, "when is Sardar Ka Grandson releasing?"

When is Sardar Ka Grandson releasing?

Sardar Ka Grandson release date is May 18, 2021, available for all Netflix subscribers. The movie's simple plotline focuses on a grandson's efforts to fulfil his grandmother's final wish to see her house in Lahore, Pakistan. This plotline, full of comedy, drama, romance and a whole lot of emotions, has grabbed the audience's attention.

The plot of Sardar Ka Grandson

According to the upcoming film's trailer, Arjun Kapoor's character, the grandson wishes to fulfil his grandmother Sardar's final wish in exchange for being named the CEO of Champion Cycles. Sardar, played by Neena Gupta, had to move from Lahore, Pakistan to Punjab, India during the partition and wishes to have a final look at her house which she had built with the love of her life. The house, which held many memories, was very dear to her.

When Sardar's grandson fails to get approval for his grandmother's flight to Lahore, Pakistan, his task becomes very difficult. He decides to not give up on his dreams and use a new method to makes his grandmother's wishes come true. He plans to relocate the whole house from Lahore, Pakistan to Punjab, India in a technique called "Structural Relocation". The technique is widely used in developed countries like the United States of America.

The plot will focus on Sardar's love story as well, showing glimpses from her past, spending time with her lover, Gurhser Singh, played by John Abraham. Arjun's character's love story, too, is shown in the movie as it compares love stories in two different genres. Sardar's grandson must make her dream come true but face all the obstacles that come his way.

The cast of Sardar Ka Grandson

Sardar Ka Grandson includes Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta in the lead role. The younger Sardar and Gursher Singh are played by Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham, respectively. Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra, Divya Seth Shah and many others play the supporting roles in the comedy-drama movie.