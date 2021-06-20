When Janhvi Kapoor Cleared The Rumours About Debuting Opposite Mahesh Babu In South Films

Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, marked her debut in Bollywood in 2018 opposite Ishaan Khattar in Dhadak. But did you the young actress was slated to a debut against one South Indian cinema's superstar but turned down the opportunity? Read more to find out how Janhvi Kapoor reacted to such reports in a throwback interview.

Janhvi Kapoor on rejecting debut film

Reports suggested that the 24-year-old actress was supposed to be launched by director AR Murugadoss in the movie opposite Mahesh Babu. The project had gotten a nod from Janvi's parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor as well. However, the young actress rejected the offer stating she was not ready for a debut in Bollywood just yet.

Amidst the rumours swirling about the rising actress, BollywoodLife exclusively got in touch with Janhvi Kapoor to find out the truth in a throwback interview in 2016. According to the reports, the actress hesitantly commented on the reports stating that she does not know what to say and promptly asked the media to talk to her parents. The actress admitted to having been asked to remain secretive about the project and hence, avoided commenting further on the subject.

Janhvi Kapoor's latest movies and projects

After appearing in movies such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi, the young actress has already made her place among the rising stars of Bollywood. Janhvi Kapoor's movies lined up for a release in upcoming years are Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry. Enjoying a following of over 11 million on Instagram, the actress enjoys sharing glimpses of her personal life with her fans.

Recently, taking to her Instagram, Janhvi shared pictures of her hanging out with her friends on an apartment balcony. In another recent post, Janhvi shared a throwback compilation video of her vacation in several places with her friends. The actress also shared pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Janhvi Kapoor's trivia (according to IMBD)

1. The young actress is the daughter of prominent Indian producer Boney Kapoor and popular actress, Sridevi.

2. She is the elder sister of Khushi Kapoor, who is also rumoured to be making her Bollywood debut soon.

3. The young actress was named after her mother's character from the movie Judaai as she was born around the same time.

