When Jayalalithaa Told Who Would Be A ‘suitable’ Pick For Her Biopic, It's Not Kangana

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the late South Indian politician J Jayalalithaa in her upcoming biopic, Thalaivi. The film depicts the life story of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. However, did you know, in an interview with Simi Garewal in the year 1999, J Jayalalithaa revealed that she would want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the role of portraying her on the big screen?

J Jayalalithaa: "I think Aishwarya Rai would be suitable to play me"

In the 1999's Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Jayalalithaa had appeared as a guest on the talk show and discussed several things including her childhood, acting career, her career in politics and many more. During her conversation, the host of the show had asked her to name an actor she thought would be best suited to play her on-screen if a film would be made based on her life.

Jayalalithaa had opined that she does not think she wants a biopic film made on her. However, when Garewal prodded her further, she went on to name Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She said, "I think Aishwarya Rai would be very suitable to play me in my younger days. But then to play me as I am now, or I'm likely to be in the future, I think it would be a little difficult". In the episode, Garewal also asked her according to her, who is the most beautiful female actor. She named Bachchan yet again.

Jayalalithaa's suggestion came over two years after Bachchan was featured in the Tamil flick titled Iruvar. In the film, the actor portrayed the role of a politician. The film was released in the year 1997 and was helmed by Mani Ratnam. Alongside Bachchan, the film also had Mohanlal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

It was over two decades later, Kangana Ranaut announced her new project that would be based on the journey of the actor-turned-politician. The actor has also dropped the trailer of the film on her official social media handles. The film was slated for April 2021 release but was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown.

During her promotion of the film, Kangana Ranaut had revealed that Simi Garewal's interview with J Jayalalithaa had helped her in preparing for the role. Taking to her Twitter handle, Ranaut penned, "@Simi_Garewaltapped tapped into real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research".

IMAGE: AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN'S INSTA/ PTI/ KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTA

