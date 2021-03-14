When Juhi Chawla Said That She Had Made The Careers Of Actors Like Tabu And Karisma Kapoor

Juhi Chawla and Tabu had appeared in a live show a few years back where the former had said that she was responsible for creating not only Tabu’s career but also the careers of other stars who gained a lot of popularity later. Speaking about Tabu, she said that people like her had become huge stars in the industry because she had rejected the role which Tabu was then given. Tabu’s movies which Juhi Chawla had rejected then went on to become huge hits in the box office. Juhi Chawla said, “Inka career maine hi banaya hai” (I am responsible for making their careers).

Juhi Chawla claims she made the careers of these actors

On this particular show, they shared a tweet that Juhi Chawla had shared where she was asked if there were any roles in Bollywood that she regretted not taking up. She answered the question asked to her by tweeting back, “Yes, there are and I'm responsible for making Karisma and Raveena superstars”. When she was later asked on the show what the story behind the tweet was she said that she had rejected some movies that had gone on to become huge hits in Bollywood. One of the films which she named was Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Yes, there are and I'm responsible for making Karisma and Raveena superstars 😉 https://t.co/I2gzkRX3Om — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 12, 2016

When she was asked why she rejected the role in the film she said that she rejected it because she was offered the role that Karisma Kapoor went on to play and not the lead. She also said that she did not like the fact that she would have to play the second lead to Madhuri Dixit. This is why she rejected the opportunity of being a part of the film that later went on to become one of the most loved films Bollywood had ever created.

Another one of Karisma Kapoor’s movies that Juhi Chawla rejected which was a big hit in the industry was Raja Hindustani. As per IBT, Juhi Chawla said that she regretted rejecting these roles that could have propelled her career to greater heights in Bollywood. She claimed to have become complacent and she started believing that the industry would not move ahead without her. She was only doing roles that were easy and with people, she was comfortable with. She did not want to make an effort to expand her horizons. She said it was her ego that had proven to be her downfall.

