Kajal Aggarwal's Exotic Vacation Pictures From Spain Will Make One Crave For A Holiday

With her flawless acting skills and charming personality, South star Kajal Aggarwal has managed to make a place for herself in the hearts of the masses. Kajal Aggarwal is also quite active on social media and has a huge fan following of 14. 4 million followers on Instagram. She always keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. In the past, the Thuppakki actor took a trip to Spain. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram pictures that will give you some serious vacation goals.

Kajal Aggarwal's trip to Spain -

Here, Kajal Aggarwal posted a semi silhouette picture. She was spotted sitting at the edge of a block with a beautiful backdrop. Her caption read, 'Sitting at the edge of the world'. Check out Kajal Aggarwal's photos.

This is Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram post clicked in Arnés, Cataluna, Spain. Here, she posed in front of a massive classic wooden door. She stunned in a silk maxi-dress sported with a long black coat.

This Instagram post of Kajal Aggarwal is simply unmissable. She posed opposite a breathtaking beach. She stunned in a long skirt and blouse. Kajal Aggarwal's caption read 'The Earth, Ocean and Blue sky.. Grace is all I see!'.

Kajal Aggarwal also shared two pictures showing off the scenic beauty from her visit to Villajoyosa Beach. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's photos that can make one crave to pack their bags and leave for a holiday.

These are some of Kajal Aggarwal's portraits from her trip to Spain. In the first picture, she looks stunning in a red dungaree dress paired with an off-white turtle neck top. In the second one, she donned a short printed dress sported with similar coloured sneakers.

