When Kangana Ranaut 'buried' acting ambitions & didn't have 'courage' to return to India

A tag that has become synonymous with Kangana Ranaut over the years has been ‘Queen’ after her National Award-winning performance in the movie of the same name. However, did you know that the actor considered taking up filmmaking in the United States of America and not return to India after shooting the movie? The lead star revealed this in an anecdote as the movie completed seven years on Sunday.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Dubs For Thalaivi In Pain; Says, "not A Single Day Off Since 2021"

Kangana Ranaut marks 7 years of Queen

Kangana Ranaut wrote that it was after ‘almost a decade long struggle’ where she was told that she was ’too good an actor’ to be a Bollywood leading lady, with curly hair and vulnerable voice being termed as the factors, that she signed Queen. The Tanu Weds Manu star claimed that she thought that the movie won’t release at all, and signed it 'for the money' as she wanted to do a film school course.

After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in Newyork (cont) https://t.co/bOnicdmKet — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2021

Kangana then wrote that she went to New York to study screenwriting and even directed a small film in California when she was 24, that gave her ‘breakthrough in Hollywood’. The actor tweeted that impressed by the short film, she was hired by a 'big agency.' She stated that she ‘buried’ all her acting ambitions and did not have the ‘courage’ to return to India. She even bought a house on the outskirts of LA in Calabasas, and ‘left everything’ associated with her career in India.

In Newyork I studied screenwriting, directed a small film in California at the age of 24 which gave me a breakthrough in Hollywood, after seeing my work a big agency hired me as a director, I buried all my acting ambitions, did not have the courage to return to India (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2021

Bought a small house in the outskirts of LA in Calabasas, just when I left everything, Queen released, changed my life and Indian Cinema forever marked the Birth of a new leading lady and woman centric parallel cinema #7yearsofqueen — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2021

READ: Kangana Ranaut Comments On Bollywood Linked IT Raids, Says 'can't Escape Karma'

At this stage, Queen released, Kangana wrote, adding that it ‘changed’ her life and ‘Indian Cinema forever’. She stated that the movie gave birth to a ‘new leading lady and woman centric parallel cinema.’ She called the response for the movie as ‘overwhelming’ and that having faith is one's abilities often led to success.

Queen is not just a film for me, it was an explosion of everything I ever deserved was kept away from me for 10 long years, everything came all at ones, it was overwhelming, I truly believe what is ours no one can take away hang in their you will get your due #7yearsofqueen — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2021

Kangana Ranaut had played the role of a simple Delhi girl, who sets off for a solo honeymoon to Paris after her would-be refuses to marry her, and then discovering herself on the journey. The movie, after a slow start, witnessed a massive turnaround, to earn over Rs 50 crore at the box office, and also winning the Best Feature Film in Hindi National Award.

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently in the news for three films. She is set to feature in the movie Thalaivi, as she worked on movies like Dhaakad and Tejas.

READ: Kangana Ranaut's Weekly Round Up; From Tejas Mumbai Schedule Wrap To Her Smoothie Episode

READ: Kangana Ranaut Wraps Mumbai Schedule Of 'Tejas', Shares Pictures With Director Sarvesh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.