When Kangana Ranaut Put A 'strange Demand' To Sister-in-law Ritu's Family Before Marriage

Kangana Ranaut is a yoga enthusiast and her posts on social media prove the same. Earlier, the actress had told her fans about the time yoga saved her mom from serious health issues. She had also said how Yoga helped Rangoli Chandel recover her mental and physical strength. Now, Kangana Ranaut shared that she had put a yoga 'demand' to her sister-in-law Ritu before she got married to the former's brother.

Kangana on yoga 'demand' before sister-in-law

On International Yoga Day, Kangana shared an interesting anecdote on Instagram as a part of her ‘Yoga Stories’ involving her family. She recalled her brother bringing now wife Ritu home along with her family to discuss their wedding prep in Udaipur. The 34-year-old told Ritu's family that she did not ‘need a single penny from anyone’ and that she will arrange the whole wedding on her own.

She assured them that after their marriage Ritu will be a ‘daughter of the house’, and they promised to provide her most ‘pleasant and loving environment which is also conducive for her growth and happiness’’. Kangana then told Ritu's family, ‘how do I be sure that she continues to have the perception to perceive it all?’ The question left the family members curious.

Kangana then asked them if Ritu will do Yoga after marriage. She stated that the latter's family ‘seemed underwhelmed at this strange demand’ and they laughed it off as a joke.

She said that Ritu, however, did not take it as a joke and understood that meant a lot to Kangana The Queen star wrote that her sister-in-law lived up to the ‘demand’ and has been sending ‘wonderful pictures’ from her Yoga sessions. Kangana also wrote that Ritu, being a working doctor and a COVID warrior, never took a break and went to the hospital daily to serve people. She added that they were proud of her.

Apart from Ritu, even Kangana’s brother Aksht had gained from Yoga. He shared that he felt Yoga was feminine and he resisted it fully. However, he has now made it a part of his daily routine after the practice helped him heal from ankle injury, caused while playing football.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the other celebrities who urged their fans to practice Yoga on International Yoga Day.

