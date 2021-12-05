When Kapil Sharma's Question About Katrina Kaif Made Vicky Kaushal Blush; Watch

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly preparing for their wedding, scheduled to take place on December 9, 2021. The two stars are rumoured to be dating for the past few years but have not made it official yet. However, there have been instances where the couple made their romantic relationship much clear. Back in October, Vicky Kaushal's reaction to Kapil Sharma's question on The Kapil Sharma Show made it very clear that the couple have been dating for a while.

In October, Vicky Kaushal and director Shoojit Sircar graced the floor of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of their film Sardar Udham. The two had a fun time on the show as they shared their experiences from the film's shoot and also talked about their personal interests. Kapil Sharma was clever enough to bring Katrina into their conversation in the funniest way. Here is how Vicky Kaushal reacted to Kapil Sharma's quirky question.

Vicky Kaushal blushed when Kapil brought Katrina into their conversation

Ahead of the release of the episode, a promo was released which featured Kapil Sharma and Vicky Kaushal's conversation about Katrina. While the promo did not become a part of the show, it went viral in no time. The promo saw Kapil Sharma showing Vicky Kaushal a funny headline about him and his rumoured girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. The headline read, "Katrina se milne ke liye media ko yu chakma dete hai Vicky Kaushal, Padosiyo ne kiya bhandaphod." (This is how Vicky Kaushal outsmart media to meet Katrina. Neighbours expose the secret.) Vicky Kaushal was left in splits after listening to the headline and also hid his face while blushing. When Kapil Sharma said he does not know the truth but the headline is fueling the fire, Archana Puran Singh intervened and said Kapil is doing the same. Kapil said, "I am just letting Vicky know as he is my brother." The Masaan star said, "no one should get a brother like Kapil." Watch the promo below.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly set to tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. The couple has booked Six Senses Fort Barwara, situated in the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park. The couple has reportedly finalised a list of 120 guests for their wedding with strict security.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@kapilsharma/PTI