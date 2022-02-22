When Kareena Kapoor Revealed How No One Backed Karisma's Choice To Act; 'Seen Her Cry'

B-town sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor share a great bond. The duo are often spotted together whether it be in a family gathering or a day out with friends. Earlier, on 'Rendezvous' with Simi Garewal back in the early 2000s, Bebo recalled Karisma's struggles in the film industry. The Heroine actor stated that nobody supported the Hero No. 1 star's decision to act.

'Karisma used to sit up with my mother and cry': Kareena Kapoor

After Simi Garewal asked, "Why the term struggle was used as Karisma had the Kapoor name behind her". Kareena replied that no one really supported her in this decision and the only one who supported and inspired her, was their mother". She continued, "I’ve seen her sit up with my mother and cry, saying that she would never make it, and people would put her down."

Continuing, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said that she would hide behind and watch because they never wanted her to see their pain. She added that she has seen a lot as a child with her mother and sister and that hurts her. Revealing how everyone celebrated when Karisma went to Harward, Bebo said, "Everyone over-reacted, because Kapoor girl is in Harvard, as everyone else had failed the eighth standard."

Opening up on her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor's separation, Kareena said that it did not trouble her and Karisma as they all were happy. She said, "we’re all three independent women, doing our own thing. My mom is a wonder woman, she can take on the world."

Bebo celebrates Jeh's 1st birthday

Recently, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second baby, Jeh, turned one. He received numerous wishes from his close ones and other celebrity artists from the industry. Apart from Kareena Kapoor, many other celebrity artists penned sweet birthday notes for Jhe as the little one turned one.

Karisma Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of herself with her nephew and Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh, in which she can be seen holding him in her arms. In the photo, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor can be seen wearing an all-black outfit with a pair of black shades while Jeh can be seen sporting a cute blue coloured dress with a white bib.