When Kartik Aaryan's Costar Amruta Subhash Choked On A Pill; Crew Mistook For Performance

The trailer of the Kartik Aaryan starrer, Dhamaka, released on Tuesday and promised fans a thrilling adventure. At the trailer launch event, Kartik Aaryan's co-star, Amruta Subhash opened up about her role in the film and gave the audience some insight into what went on behind the scenes. She also narrated a hilarious incident that took place on the sets of Dhamaka, that involved choking on a pill for a scene.

Amruta Subhash's hilarious behind the scenes incident on the sets of Dhamaka

Amruta Subhash is currently gearing up for the role of Kartik Aaryan's character, Arjun's boss in the Netflix film, that will air on the platform on November 19. During the event, Amruta recalled the shoot from a scene in which she had to take a tablet, which got stuck in her throat. However, her team presumed she was still acting and hailed her for her performance. Narrating the incident she said,

"Mera ek scene tha jisme mein dawa leti hu. Meine goli daali muh mein, paani piya, it was the climax scene and everyone was tensed. Scene chaalu hua aur achanak see meri goli atak gayi gale mein. Samko laga mein acting kar rahi hu, meine aise kiya (gasps for air). Everyone was like wow, sabko laga kya work (act) kiya hai."

Translated in English the actor said, "There's a scene in which I take a tablet. I put the pill in my mouth and drank some water. It was the climax scene and everyone was tense. As the scene began the pill suddenly got stuck in my throat. Everyone thought I was acting and I (gasps). Everyone was like wow, they thought I had worked the scene very well." However, the actor pushed through the incident and was determined to pull it off. She credited her theatre background for helping her do so. She continued,

"But the show must go on, because I come from theatre, I knew I had to pull this off. Mein paani pee rahi hu and finally mera dialogue ka que aaya. Kartik mere taraf dekh raha hai and usko laga accha kar rahi hai, lekin kya kar rahi hai. It was not decided, but I had to pull it off"

She mentioned that she continued to drink water and soon it was time for her dialogue. She mentioned that Kartik looked towards her and thought she was doing well, but wondered what she was doing. She also mentioned that the team hailed her for her acting, not realizing that she was choking in reality.

"Voh shot ho gaya aur uske baad sabne kaha 'very nice' and I was like 'voh acting nahi that bhai voh sach mein ho gaya that"

Translated in English she said, "The shot ended and everyone said, 'very nice', I told them I wasn't acting and that I was in fact choking." Dhamaka will get its digital release on Netflix on November 19 and the cast and fans are both excited for its premiere. The film will see Kartik Aaryan take on a very different role as he steps into the shoes of a news anchor.