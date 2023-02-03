When Kiara Advani Made Her Relationship With Sidharth Malhotra Instagram Official

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making the headlines for their rumoured wedding in Jaisalmer. Over the years, the actors have never talked about their romantic relationship publicly but on January 16, Sidharth's birthday, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

Kiara posted an adorable picture on her Instagram and captioned it with "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy." In the picture, the Shershaah actors were seen looking lovingly at each other in the backdrop of beautiful sunset.

Check out the post here:

Earlier in the day, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda confirmed the couple's marriage when she posted pictures of herself from Mumbai airport. Her pictures were accompanied by the hashtags Big Fat Indian Wedding and Calling Rajasthan. Kiara and Sidharth are said to be getting married in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer - Suryagarh Palace.

Many verified film industry trackers too have confirmed the news on their respective Twitter handles and have wished the Shershaah couple.

More on Sidharth-Kiara's relationship

The dating rumours of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started circulating on the Internet ever since the duo worked together in the 2021 film Shershaah. Although neither of them ever spoke about their romance in public, the couple is frequently seen together and is currently said to be getting married on February 6.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. He will also be seen in filmmakers Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre's Yodha.

Meanwhile, Kiara was recently seen in the Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and will be next seen in Sameer Vidwans' SatyaPrem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.