When King Charles III Graced ‘Ahista Ahista’ Sets; Kunal Kapoor Drops Unseen Pic

Late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal recently treated fans with an unseen picture from the shooting sets of his first Bollywood film Ahista Ahista. However, what was interesting about the iconic picture was Kapoor posing with King Charles III, who had graced the shooting sets in 1981.

The actor witnessed the royal family member as a guest on the shooting sets of the iconic film that featured Shammi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Shashikala, and others. In the film, Kapoor played the character of Kunal.

King Charles III on Bollywood set

Kunal took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback photo from the sets of his first Hindi movie, Ahista Ahista. In the picture, a young Kapoor can be seen happily posing with King Charles III. Sharing the photo on his Instagram handle, Kunal wrote, "On the set - 1st schedule of my 1st film Ahista Ahista."

After Kunal shared his photo with King Charles III, several netizens reacted to it. Juhi Babbar Soni was among the first ones to react to the photo. She took to the comment section and wrote, "Ohhho."

For those unversed, King Charles III has been declared the new monarch of England after the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8. Post the death of the 96-year-old Britain's longest-serving monarch, the national anthem of England will also be changed to ‘God Save The King’, given that the Queen is no more.

Kunal Kapoor who is the son of Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal has been a part of a few films and stopped acting after Trikal. He made a comeback in 2015 as he featured in Singh is Bling, where he was seen as Amy Jackson’s father. He is also a director, producer, and advertisement maker. Kunal Kapoor was married to filmmaker Ramesh Sippy’s daughter Sheena, but they are now divorced.

IMAGE: Instagram/KunalRKapoor