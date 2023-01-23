When KL Rahul Revealed Father-in-law Suniel Shetty Is 'borderline Obsessed' With Cricket

KL Rahul, who tied the knot with Athiya Shetty today Janaury 23, previously revealed that his father-in-law Suniel Shetty is "borderline obsessed" with cricket. He also mentioned the arguments that he had with him over sports.

The cricketer told Gaurav Kapoor in an interview on Breakfast with Champions that they have conversations about the sport, it turns into arguments as well. KL Rahul also gave Suniel Shetty credit by adding that he is not being non-sensical as he “understands the game”.

“We do have some conversations, arguments sometimes, disagreements too. He talks sense because he understands the game.”

KL Rahul also revealed what Suniel Shetty tells him about his own condition in the field and why is it that way. The cricketer said that Shetty points out how KL Rahul isn’t “fit enough,” or why he is getting injured.

“He tells me, 'You are not fit enough. You are getting injured,” said KL Rahul. He added, “There's a reason for that. You are not eating healthy'. He's all about the healthy lifestyle, training."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The wedding festivities began on January 21.

The couple was previously seen together but hadn’t confirmed their relationship. However, on the occasion of Athiya’s birthday in 2021, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their relationship Instagram official.

Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty on Monday greeted the paparazzi stationed outside their Khandala farmhouse and informed them that the couple is now officially married. He also updated that they will hold a reception party after the IPL.