When Kris Jenner Forgot Kourtney's First Photoshoot: 'Never Going To Forgive Her'

The show Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes viewers beyond the headlines, into the stories that revolve around the Kardashian-Jenner clan's personal challenges in business and their lives. In an episode in January 2021, the makers had shown how Kourtney Kardashian had reacted after her mother Kris Jenner had forgotten about her first photoshoot. The epic moments in the video had garnered the attention of many. Read on to know how Khloe had fostered Kourtney to give her best at the shoot.

When Kris Jenner forgot Kourtney's first photoshoot

In the episode, Kris Jenner had called Khloe and had told her that she was in a really bad mood as she had forgotten Kourtney’s shoot. After the call, Khloe had gone to the place where Kourtney was supposed to shoot. “Don’t worry about mom. Focus on your photoshoot. I’m gonna be so much more inspirational than mom could ever be. Mom would try to jump in your photos,” Khloe had told Kourtney.

However, the former knew that the latter was totally pissed off on her mom. Khloe had remarked that once someone ticks her off, there’s no turning back. “I’m glad that Khloe’s here but that doesn’t take a place of my mom and I’m never gonna forgive her for this and I’ll never get over it,” Kourtney had told herself.

Kris had then mentioned that she just wanted to cry as Kourtney was so mad at her and that she was actually afraid to call her back. “When she gets mad, she gets really mad,” Jenner had asserted. More so, while getting ready, Kourtney had ignored her mother’s calls and had refrained from having a conversation with her.

It was on Mother's Day this year when Kourtney had dug out an old picture with her mother and had penned a lengthy note. The actor-model has never failed to talk about her mother's imprints. She wrote that she's so grateful for all that Kris has taught them; for the lessons, the laughs, for every single second. "I love you so much and am so grateful for you," she penned. The duo's picture went viral in no time.

IMAGE: KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.