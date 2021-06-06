When Kriti Sanon Took A Dig At Star Kids: 'They Get Their 2nd Film Before 1st Releases'

Back in the date, Kriti Sanon, who has several films lined up, had featured on the cover of Vogue magazine and had remarked that she got that opportunity after being in the industry for three years. Speaking about her shares of struggles, she had taken a dig at nepotism that prevails in the entrainment industry. Kriti had also said that her journey would have been easier if she was also a star kid. Read on to know what the actor had said.

When Kriti took a dig at star kids

In 2020, Kriti had opened up about her early days and had told Pinkvilla that when people did not come from a film family, they did not get their second film before their first film released. More so, she had also called her feature on the magazine cover a 'big deal'. She had mentioned that people had to go through a lot to reach that place. She had said that her Vogue cover was after about three years and that she had only done one, ever since her debut. Kriti had also talked about the comparisons that needed to be dissolved to clear the clutter in the brain. She had stated that people needed to focus more on the important things and that they needed to start seeing the good side and the opportunities that they got as an outsider.

Kriti dipped her toes in Bollywood in 2014 with her role in the film Heropanti, alongside Tiger Shroff. Her notable work is in flicks like Raabta, Dilwale, Luka Chuppi, Panipat. Kriti Sanon has many films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film Mimi where she will be seen in the role of a surrogate mother. In 2020, pictures of her with a baby bump had gone viral and after she wrapped up shooting, she had called the outing 'very close to her heart' and also had called it the 'most satisfying schedule' with a 'super passionate and hardworking' cast and crew. She is roped in for Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey, Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan's Bhediya. Her pics with co-star Varun Dhawan amped up curiosity among moviegoers.

IMAGE: KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.