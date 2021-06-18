When Lisa Haydon Listed Pointers For Women Who Love Surfing While Being Pregnant

In September 2019, Lisa Haydon had shared a throwback picture from the beach when she was 16 weeks pregnant with her second child. In the photo, she had flaunted her baby bump while she was posing with her surfing board. Lisa had remarked that she was going to post that as her “coming out” pic but then she had thought that the joy of another addition to her family belonged to all three of them, so that was what she had thought of posting instead. Apart from this, she had also penned a note for women who love surfing during pregnancy.

When Lisa listed pointers for pregnant women who love surfing

In her note, she had penned, "This first trimester was rough. Nothing like my first pregnancy, surfing was something I had been doing from before and was disappointed at the thought of having to stop. I checked with my doctor who surprisingly approved and said one should carry on as usual. Of course, with precautions. I tried doing other forms of exercise but, All other exercises would make me feel worse, this was practically my only release (and sucking on a Lemon) to feel better from intense nausea and also get an adrenaline kick- I mean, it’s high."

She had written that after doing a lot of Googling on the subject, she had found multiple articles on surfing when pregnant and that she was relieved to know that she was not the only one. She was quite positive about it after reading it, she had said in her note. She had continued, "I haven’t got many if any, pregnant surfers following me, but if I do, here’s what I learned and followed."

Lisa's pointers:

1. Surf on a foam board (unless modelling for a first baby photo. Then pose with hardboard).

2. Try and paddle on your knees. I actually felt nothing when paddling on my stomach, so I did.

3. Don’t go out in crazy surf.

4. Listen to your body and to your doctor.

Lisa Haydon's baby shower

Recently, Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third child with her husband, Dino Lalvani, took the internet by storm after she posted photos from her dreamy baby shower celebration. The close-knit event had everyone decked up in all-white attire. Interestingly, they matched with the white decor. Sharing the same, she wrote, "One of the most special days. Five friends planned a baby shower to welcome the baby girl. This decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl, you are so loved."

IMAGE: LISA HAYDON'S INSTAGRAM

