When 'Lord' Bobby Deol Taught COVID-19 Norms Years Before The Pandemic Started | Watch

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, on Monday, took to his social media handle and shared a hilarious video, which shows how the actor predicted the pandemic and dropped hints of the safety protocols. The caption of the viral video post read, "Lord Bobby predicted COVID-19 and told us to follow the safety precautions". Sharing the video on the story session of his Instagram handle, Deol wrote, "Ab Toh Precaution Aur Guidelines Follow Karlo" (Take precaution and follow guidelines at least now).

Interestingly, the video was a collage of various video snippets of Bobby's previous releases. The video opened with a clip from Kareeb in which Bobby says how he can see things that others cannot. It then showed a clip from Dillagi where his elder brother Sunny Deol is in a pool and Bobby did not let him touch him suggesting to maintain social distancing.

Another clip from Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya showed him jabbing a Q-tip inside co-actor Aishwarya Rai's nose, as if for an RT-PCR test. The other clips highlighted how his character from different movies illustrated other COVID-19 norms such as wearing a face mask, quarantining and washing hands frequently, among many others. The video ended with the same video clip with which it started.

About Bobby Deol's Covid-19 video

Within a day, the video garnered more than 25k views on the Instagram page. "Everyone take a bow infront of Lord Bobby", wrote an Instagram user, while another added, "From acting to philosopher to soldier to dj. I mean how many things you can accomplish in one life (sic)". On the other hand, a handful of Instagram users flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

This isn’t the first time when the Internet found that the 51-year-old actor has been ahead of his time. Earlier this month, his picture of wearing Airpods in 2008 went viral. The viral still was from Bobby Deol’s film Chamku (2008). In the viral photo, Bobby could be seen “using” wireless Bluetooth earbuds named the Apple AirPods, a device that the American tech giant launched in 2016.

Lord Bobby using AirPods in 2008 pic.twitter.com/PqwJZ5EHsk — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 8, 2021

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in MX Player's original series Aashram's second part of the first instalment. His performance received rave reviews from the audience and the critics alike. His other web-project Class of '83, a Netflix original film also bagged a positive response. The action-thriller film started streaming on August 21, 2020.

(Promo Image Source: Bobby Deol Instagram)

