When Madhuri Dixit Nene And Her Family Dressed Up The Wild Wild West Way; See Photo

On June 13, 2021, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Instagram and posted a photo of her family dressed up in the theme of 'Wild Wild West.' The photo instantly became a fan favourite as they dropped hearts in her comment section when she dropped the photo. The photo had her husband dressed up in a tuxedo with a cowboy hat, and her children Ryan and Arin took after their father in the photo, while Madhuri dressed up in a black dress.

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post

Madhuri Dixit's photos were captioned "The Wild Wild West 🤠 #DressUp #SundayFunday." The photo seems to be a throwback from a few years back when her children, Arin and Ryan were much younger. Her eldest son Arin is 18 now, while her younger son Ryan is 16. The photo was well-received by all her followers on social media who asked the Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke actor to post more photos from this photoshoot. Some even went on to say that the actor never seems to age.

Reception of Madhuri Dixit's photos

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post was well-received by all her followers who showered it with a lot of love. The photo has more than 2 lakh likes in just a few hours. The Made in China actor Mouni Roy dropped a few heart-eye emojis in her comment section, where there were other comments, telling Madhuri that she was really beautiful and that she hadn't aged a bit in all these years. A few fans even commented that they would like more of the photoshoot, while most of them filled her comment section with hearts.



Madhuri Dixit's movies

There are more than 70 of Madhuri Dixit's movies, that the actor has appeared in. Her latest ones are Total Dhamaal directed by Indra Kumar, and Kalank directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar. She even produced the Marathi film 15 August, which released on Netflix. She is also a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane since 2018. As of now, the actor does not have anything lined up.

IMAGE: MADHURI DIXIT NENE INSTAGRAM

