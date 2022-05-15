When Madhuri Dixit Opened Up About Her Love For Dance And Introduced 'Dancercise'

Madhuri Dixit has been ruling the hearts of all Bollywood fans for the past three decades. The actor has not only amazed her fans with her mettle in acting but also with her breathtaking and graceful dance. Madhuri, who is celebrating her 55th birthday today, commenced her journey in Bollywood with the 1984 film Abodh opposite Bengali actor Tapas Paul.

While she stunned everyone with her acting skills, Madhuri Dixit also amazed viewers with her dance. Some of her best dance performances include Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, Dhak Dhak from Beta, Chane Ke Khet Mein from Anjaam and more. The actor has mentioned several times the importance of dance in her life. Back in 2013, Dixit also introduced a new term "Dancercise" as she launched her online dance app Dance With Madhuri along with her husband Dr Shriram Nene.

Madhuri Dixit explains "Dancercise"

In a 2013 interview with PTI, The Fame Game star explained the term "Dancercise" that she had introduced with her new venture. Speaking about the innovative concept, the actor emphasised the significance of dance and how it involves the body, mind and soul. She said, "Dancing is all about the body, mind and soul. It itself is a great workout regime to stay fit and I wanted to share the dancercise sessions with people who want to have a fun workout. ‘Dancercise’ is something where people can enjoy exercising and dancing at the same time."

The actor further revealed how she came up with the idea of starting the online dance academy. She quipped it was her passion for dance that made her come up with the idea. She said, "It is the passion for dancing that got me into this. I love dancing. I have been dancing since I was three years old. I want to take the passion of dancing to every household,make people dance and enjoy it."

The actor also revealed how her family is also into dancing and a fan of Bollywood songs. She revealed, "My kids love dancing. They just dance around the way they like it, and they have fun. They have been dancing to latest Bollywood numbers." "Even my husband dances good, he can move around on the dance floor. But he has not learned dancing," the actor added.

