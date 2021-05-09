When Manasi Parekh Gohil Was Stunned On Being Appreciated By Vidya Balan

Manasi Parekh Gohil, a popular television and film actor, had taken to Instagram after the release of her film Uri: The Surgical Strike to share something big that had happened to her. The actor has an Instagram highlight that has stored all the best moments associated with the film for her and there was one particular story in that highlight which saw Manasi being really excited. The cause of her excitement was that her performance in the film was seen and lauded by Vidya Balan who took the time to message her on her great performance in the film. While sharing the conversation, Manasi Parekh Gohil had said that receiving that message was unreal and that she was overwhelmed with gratitude.

Manasi Parekh Gohil's fangirl moment

The message from Vidya Balan was very simple yet heartfelt. She had begun her message by introducing herself to Manasi and telling her where she got her contact from. After that, she had gone on to congratulate her on her performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vidya Balan had said that she had been wanting to reach out to Manasi ever since she had seen the film but since it was very late the night she saw the film, she put off messaging her. This was what led to her delayed response to the film.

Vidya Balan then had gone on to praise Manasi by telling her that she was really good in the film and to congratulate her on her performance. She had also said that she had loved Manasi’s performance in the film even going so far as to say that her acting had made everyone cry. Vidya Balan had ended her message by wishing Manasi the best for her future endeavours and signed off with love. Manasi Parekh Gohil was a little starstruck by the message and this came through in her response. She could not believe that Vidya Balan had really reached out to her and messaged her.

Manasi Parekh Gohil’s Instagram is peppered by images and videos with her daughter and her most recent post is no exception. In the post, fans can see the mother-daughter duo shimmying, Manasi has expressed how her daughter has managed to keep her sane through this difficult time. She said, “Get up overwhelmed, read the papers and the feeling increases, but a smile and a “good morning Mumma” from her and I just realize that I have to get it together for her. My little kitten, I love you”.

IMAGE: MANASI PAREKH GOHIL'S INSTAGRAM

