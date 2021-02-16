When Mithun Chakraborty Called Himself "Most Eligible Married Bachelor"

Mithun Chakraborty has been a popular name in the Indian cinema for many decades. He is known for the many memorable performances that he has given on-screen throughout his career. During his prime, the actor was also known for his alleged affairs with other popular names and the rumours that surrounded them. Have a look at the time when Mithun Chakraborty had called himself the ‘Most Eligible Married Bachelor’, along with other interesting details about him.

When Mithun called himself the ‘Most Eligible Married Bachelor’

Much of what famous actors say during the prime of their careers and fame stays in the memory of their fans for a long time. This popular statement comes from an interview of Mithun Chakraborty that was conducted many years ago with ITMB when he was enjoying the prime of his careers. Various questions were asked to him about the rumours about his personal life that used to do rounds at that time. The actor replied by saying that some of these rumours were true, while some were false. He then added the quip saying that he thinks he is the “Most Eligible Married Bachelor”.

ALSO READ: 'Jumbo' Trailer: Zoe Wittock Film Starring Noemie Merlant Is A One Of Its Kind Love Story

During the prime of his career, a number of rumours used to float about his alleged affairs with other popular personalities. This statement got instantly popular and made headlines. Mithun also talked about his career and his personal life in this interview. He also talked about how he feels that his work is “challenging” and the struggles that he has faced in his acting career.

ALSO READ: Mithun Chakraborty And Anupam Kher Starrer 'The Kashmir Files' Halted Due To Snowfall

Mithun Chakraborty had made his Hindi films acting debut in the film Do Anjaane, which released in the year 1976. Hailing from the state of West Bengal, he has also worked in quite a few Bengali films. Disco Dancer happens to be one of the major highlights of his career and became quite famous with his song I Am a Disco Dancer. The actor has actively worked in films throughout his career and his last few films include The Tashkent Files, Kick and will be next seen in The Kashmir Files.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Shares Secret To A Peaceful Life, Posts New Pictures

ALSO READ: Mithun Chakraborty Falls Ill On Sets Of 'The Kashmir Files'; Shoot Comes To Halt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.