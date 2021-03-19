When Mouni Roy Called Rumoured BF Suraj Nambiar's Parents 'mom And Dad'; Watch Video

The rumours about Mouni Roy's engagement with Suraj Nambiar have been doing the rounds for quite some time. The speculations began after Mouni's videos and pics from her 2020 Dubai trip went viral. The actor celebrated New Years with her rumoured boyfriend and his parents. Fans wondered if Mouni Roy had already got engaged to him after a clip of her from a party at Suraj's place surfaced on the internet. In the video, the Naagin actor went on to call Nambair's parents "mom and dad". Suraj's mother and father hugged her and the trio shared some warm moments.

When Mouni called Suraj's parents 'mom and dad'

If reports are to be believed, a wedding is on the cards for the duo. However, Mouni Roy has officially not opened up about their relationship. Recently, Mouni, her mom, brother Mukhar Roy, and Suraj Nambiar's parents, gathered at Mandira Bedi's house. In the pic, everyone smiled happily and posed for the selfie. Mandira captioned the post as, "Super evening with family." After this photo surfaced on the internet, fans assumed that Suraj is Mouni Roy's boyfriend and that they're soon tying the knot.

Mouni jetted off to Dubai in December and returned to Mumbai after celebrating New Years. She shared many glimpses of her trip on Instagram. In one of the pics, Mouni posed with Shamim Kassibawi. She wrote, "We both speak perfect gibberish and can gobble our hearts out. Thank you for a lovely afternoon." A video of Mouni while feeding the animals at Fame Park also garnered love from her fans.

On the work front, the actor recently unveiled her new song, Patli Kamariya. Roy dropped a video on March 17 and thanked fans as the number surpassed 10 million views. She was last seen in London Confidential, helmed by Kanwal Sethi. Mouni will be seen in the upcoming Netflix thriller titled Penthouse, alongside Bobby Deol. The new film marks the digital debut of directors Abbas-Mustan. She is also roped in for Brahmastra, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and others.