When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Revealed How He Convinced Directors To Work With Him

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had previously spoken about his struggling years in the film industry and how he got through the phase. The 'Lunchbox' actor revealed that with time, he had become a one-scene actor and was mostly approached for short roles, which left an impact but did not have much relevance in the story. He eventually decided that he wants roles that have longer screen time, no matter how uninteresting the character is. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also added that he had no convincing power and he would just focus on work in the hope of getting recognized someday.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on convincing directors

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a much-loved artist who is famous for his versatility and natural knack for acting. He has worked in a variety of films in the last few years, most of which have become a huge success amongst the audience. In an interaction with Bloomberg TV India, in the year 2016, he had spoken about his gateway to Bollywood and how he managed to get through all the difficult times. He said that for around 7 to 8 years he was being offered roles that had a short screen time.

Speaking about how he got directors to work with him, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he does not have convincing power in general. He usually doesn’t sit in front of a filmmaker and ask them to try his work but rather, believes in keeping the work on so that it is eventually recognized. He also added that he would keep doing whatever roles he got and even got ‘shameless’ in a few instances. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was of the stance that he was never in a do-or-die situation, if Bollywood did not work for him, his plan was to return to theatre.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also clarified that he moved to Mumbai in the hopes of joining television. He left his village, Muzaffarnagar, which was his ultimate aim for a really long time. It also took him a while to realize that theatre doesn’t pay bills and that was when he decided to shift to Mumbai.

IMAGE: NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.