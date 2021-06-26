When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Revealed The Type Of Movies He Is Least Interested In

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not just famous for his versatility but also for his script choices which are usually unique in some way or the other. The actor had previously spoken about the kind of cinema that he does not wish to be associated with, in the future. He stated that he is not a fan of the cliché love story which has no meaning or subtext. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is willing to try all kinds of roles in his career but not the ones that have a baseless plot.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the kind of films he repels

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a celebrated Bollywood actor who has worked in a variety of successful films in the last decade. The actor rose to fame through small supporting roles and eventually bagged multiple pivotal characters, even in commercial cinema. In an interview with Bloomberg TV India, in 2016, the actor had spoken about the bridge between commercial and meaningful cinema. He stated that he does not find the point in such concepts and feels like good cinema can also be commercial and several films have been a testimony to it. He gave the example of 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai MBBS which have great content also made good money at the box office.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shed some light on the kind of films that he has never been a fan of, in the past. He stated that he will never be a part of pointless cinema, especially the ones where the male lead is simply running around a woman, with no deeper meaning in the character arc. In further discussion, the actor said that he might even be a part of Bollywood romantic songs in the future but he wants the song to have some meaning or background. He was of the stance that he will try out every kind of role, as long as it has some meaning to it.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shed some light on how he would only get small roles at the beginning of his career. He mostly received roles that had very short screen timing and even though some of these were good, he wanted something for a longer duration. When he worked on Black Friday in 2004, that was when he felt he had a satisfying amount of time on screen.

IMAGE: NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI INSTAGRAM

