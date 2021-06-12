When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Revealed Why He Decided To Shift From Theatre To Indian Cinema

Nawazudddin Siddique is one of the most revered actors at present in Indian cinema. From Peepli Live to Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur to The Lunchbox, the 47-year-old actor has given some remarkable performances and emerged as the go-to powerhouse performer of Bollywood. In fact, he is the only actor globally who has had eight of his films officially selected and screened at the Cannes Film Festival. In one of his interviews from the past, Nawaz opened up about his struggling days and why he decided to shift his career from theatre to Bollywood.

Why Nawazuddin Siddiqui decided to shift from theatre to Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddique had acted in at least 10 plays with his friends in Dehradun to meet the criteria of getting admission to the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi. In an interview with Bloomberg TV India in 2016, he revealed he went on work in theatre for at least 4 years in New Delhi after getting training from NSD. He said he eventually realized he will not be able to make a living from theatre since there were no financial earnings working in Hindi theatre. He decided to go Mumbai thinking he was struggling either way then maybe he could make something of it in Mumbai. He said even though he came to Mumbai he did not dream work in the films and only hoped he would get something on television.

When the interviewer asked when did he realize he was skilled at acting in theatre or television or movie in his career. Nawaz said he never realized he had that kind of talent. However, he recalled his times in the theatre and said they used to appreciate him. He revealed he did several comedy plays and he did it for so long that it was an easy task for him. He said he never thought of himself as any special actor and felt he was just as good as his fellow actors.

About Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest projects

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in the romantic drama Bole Chudiya alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is based on some real events of Nawaz's life. He will be featuring as a lead in Jogira Sara Ra Ra opposite Neha Sharma. Nawzuddin is set to star in the American-Indian-Bangladeshi drama No Land's Man helmed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. He will also feature in Heropanti 2 which stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

IMAGE: NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI'S INSTAGRAM

