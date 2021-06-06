When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shared Why He Left His Village In Muzaffarnagar & Came To Mumbai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the rare self-made Bollywood stars in the industry. Hailing from a small town named Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Nawazuddin's struggle story is an inspiring one. The actor in an interview back in 2016 revealed apart from pursuing his career, what was the other reason why he left his village Muzaffarnagar.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an interview back in 2016 with Bloomberg Tv, revealed why he left his village. The actor said that there was a local gang of decoits in his village and they had been harassing the villagers for years. The actor continued that he focused on his studies for the sole purpose of leaving his village due to these decoits. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor said that he worked hard and left his village and graduated from the National School of Drama in New Delhi in hopes of becoming an actor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in the romantic drama movie Bole Chudiyan. The movie will feature Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role opposite Siddiqui. He will also be seen in the romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Neha Sharma in the lead role alongside Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in supporting roles. The actor is set to star in an American-Indian-Bangladeshi drama directed and written by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki titled No Land's Man, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role the movie will also feature Eisha Chopra andTahsan Rahman Khan.

The actor got his first lead role in the 2012 thriller movie Kahaani. He later received widespread critical success in Anurag Kashyap's gangster epic Gangs of Wasseypur. He was then seen in the biographical movie Manjhi - The Mountain Man and he was praised for his roles. He received the Special Jury Award at the 2012 National Film Awards for his performance in the movie. The actor's fame was further accelerated after he played the role of Ganesh Gaitonde in the series The Sacred Games. Sacred Games is the only Indian series to appear on The New York Times' "The 30 Best International TV Shows of the Decade" list.

