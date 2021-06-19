When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Spoke About His Initial Days In Mumbai; 'Wanted To Do Tv Shows'

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had previously spoken about the beginning of his acting career in Mumbai and how he realized that Bollywood was the place for him. In an interaction with Bloomberg TV, the actor revealed that his ultimate motive, when he got to Mumbai, was to get a place in the television industry. He started off with theatre and had been doing dramas and plays for over four years before stepping into the entertainment industry. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also stated that he never felt like he was anything different, he considered himself similar to other theatre actors, all of whom put their everything into the craft.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the beginning of his career

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has garnered a huge fan following for himself through a series of versatile and unique roles in the last few years. In the year 2016, the actor had spoken to an entertainment portal named Bloomberg TV India, where he shed some light on the initial years of his career and how he got through them. He stated that he started off by finishing his graduation and then studied at the National School of Drama in Delhi. He also worked in theatres for over four years before stepping into the industry.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that his main motive was just to get out of his hometown, Muzaffarnagar. He also got his graduation just to get out of the place and decided to move to Delhi, right after. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was mainly focusing on comedy plays, most of which were inspired by Moliere and Shakespeare’s works. He revealed that slap-stick comedy and wit-comedy were his things around that time. In Delhi, he realized that there is no money in theatre and that was why he decided to try a hand in the entertainment industry. The actor thought that since he is starving here, it is better to starve in Mumbai while looking for something new. The actor also mentioned that his family wanted him to get a regular job, that was their dream for him.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked in the interaction when he realized he could make it in the film industry. The actor said that he never had such a thought and when he moved to the city, his aim was to try television. He looked at himself like an actor who is just doing what the other theatre artists are doing as well.

IMAGE: NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.