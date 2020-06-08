When Nushrat Bharucha Spoke Her Mind; From COVID Preps To Fighting Depression

Nushrat Bharucha made her acting debut in 2006 with Jai Santoshi Maa, however, she rose to fame by starring in Love Sex Aur Dhokha opposite Rajkummar Rao, released in 2010. Nushrat Bharucha has not only churned out several popular films but also voiced her thoughts towards social issues and causes. Here are the times when Nushrat Bharucha spoke her mind.

Even before the lockdown was imposed, Nushrat Bharucha and her family went under a self-imposed lockdown. In an exclusive interview with a leading portal, she also revealed that she did it out of absolute concern over the health of the elderly members in her family. The actor said when she heard about coronavirus cases in Delhi, she got paranoid and decided to self-impose the lockdown at her home from March 7. She also added that this routine helped her family to get prepared for the actual lockdown. Nushrat Bharucha also stopped travelling outdoors for her shoots and meeting people, she added.

In an older interview with Zoom, the Dream Girl actor opened up about her struggle with depression and the darkest phase of her life. The actor always looked forward to working in an objective-based film, however, films she received did not satisfy the choice, she said. Nushrat Bharucha shared that she had hit the rock bottom and had lost faith as an actor, as a performer and also as a person. She thought she can't really act. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor also added that in the darkest phase of her life, there was a lot of emptiness and she had no clue about her future.

Nushrat Bharucha did not gain popularity at the start of her career and took four years of struggle in the industry when she finally was known for her appearance in 2010. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, she also talked about the audience's reaction to her flop films. Nushrat Bharucha revealed that she anonymously went to a theatre to watch her film and heard people criticising her film, not recognising she was in the theatre. The actor struggled her way to the top with all the criticism until Pyaar Ka Puchnama 2, which got her back to the limelight.

What's Next For Nushrat Bharucha?

Nushrat was last seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl. For her upcomer, she is currently, gearing up for Chhalaang. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and is reportedly a black-comedy that also has some elements of romance. Nushrat Bharucha will also be seen in the upcoming film, Hurdang.

