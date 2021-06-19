When Nushrratt Bharuccha Revealed One Thing From Her Bag That She Could Not Live Without

Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the prolific actors who has essayed a variety of roles in her career so far. She had once talked about the things that she carried in her bag and had also revealed that one thing in her bag that she could not live without. She had even stated that she could not leave that thing at home at any cost.

One thing in the bag that Nushrratt Bharuccha cannot live without

Nushrratt Bharuccha had once became a part of the Pinkvilla segment, What’s in my Bag, where she had revealed all the things that she carried in her bag. She had shared that her orange coloured wallet was that one thing that she could not live without. Her wallet had all her cards, adding that she was so emotional and kept small letters or memories of people in her wallet. She had also revealed how she had maintained a separate section for all those memorable things in her wallet. For her, it was not just a wallet consisting of her cards and money but was also a wallet of her personal letters.

She had also talked about what kind of bag person she was and had mentioned that she generally liked carrying a heavy chunky bag as she had so many things that she wanted to carry on a daily basis. She had also shared that she liked dumping everything in her bag and carrying it. She had confessed that she liked carrying such a heavy bag on some days but on other days when she went out for an outing or party, she liked to carry a small sling bag with her.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s latest

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the Netflix movie Ajeeb Daastaans and was even featured in Honey Singh’s music video, Saiyaan Ji. She has now been gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Hurdang in which she will be seen acting alongside Sunny Kaushal, Vijay Varma and others. She will also be seen in Vishal Furia’s upcoming horror film Chhorii whose release date hasn't been revealed yet. One of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s highly-anticipated movies includes Ram Setu that is being directed by Abhishek Sharma.

IMAGE: NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA'S INSTAGRAM

