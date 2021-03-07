When Nushrratt Bharuccha Shared A BTS IIFA 2018 Video Preparing For Debut Performance

Nushrratt Bharuccha of Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety fame had made her debut on the IIFA stage with a dance performance in 2018, the year the film had released. The actor had received much acclaim for her part as the conniving Sweety and that was instrumental in her getting the chance to be on the IIFA stage. She had shared a short video on July 22, 2018, on Instagram which documented her journey from the vigorous dance practice sessions to the day of the final performance. She had captioned her video by simply saying, “BTS from IIFA Rocks”.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's first IGTV video

Nushrratt Bharuccha had danced on a cocktail of songs from her movie Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety, which was turned into a five-minute-long performance. "Live performances have no place for errors," a voice can be heard saying in the video she shared. Nushrratt Bharuccha’s videos show the actor getting ready to start practising. She starts out small, learning the steps that her choreographer is teaching her. After she has mastered the steps, she goes on to practice with the team who danced with her on the final day to get in sync with everyone.

She then is seen practising with her backup dancers using all of the props that were used on the day of the final performance. Her performance was set to be very prop-heavy as they used a lot of lights in their dance sequence. The actor can be seen manoeuvring around the cube-shaped light as she was practising her dance steps. The video then transitions to the day of the final performance.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Instagram post sees the actor very nervous for her first-ever IIFA performance. She has changed from the simple practice clothes to the glammed-up look she sported on the day of the final performance. She can be heard saying that she was afraid she was going to fall or forget her steps mid-sequence. The video clip ends with Nushrratt Bharuccha looking up at the camera and apologising in advance in case she fell while dancing or made a mess.

