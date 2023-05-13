Last Updated:

When Parineeti Chopra Turned Perfect Bridesmaid For Priyanka Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged today (May 13) in New Delhi. Her cousin sister, Priyanka Chopra will attend the ceremony.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Parineeti Chopra
1/10
Image:@parineetichopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra turned the perfect bridesmaid at the wedding of her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas in 2018. 

Parineeti Chopra
2/10
Image:@parineetichopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra posed with the bride and other bridesmaids from Priyanka's D-Day. 

Parineeti Chopra
3/10
Image:@parineetichopra/Instagram

Parineeti donned a yellow co-ord set which she teamed with a matching shrug for the haldi ceremony. 

Parineeti Chopra
4/10
Image:@parineetichopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra dressed in peach like the other bridesmaid for Priyanka and Nick's western wedding ceremony. 

Parineeti Chopra
5/10
Image:@parineetichopra/Instagram

Parineeti shared this picture from the sangeet ceremony and revealed that Priyanka's side of the family had put on a performance depicting her and Nick's love story in Bollywood style. 

Parineeti Chopra
6/10
Image:@parineetichopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra also revealed that as a bridesmaid her duty was to take care of Priyanka and look after her needs, but she did not have to do that because Nick Jonas took care of her sister well. 

Parineeti Chopra
7/10
Image:@parineetichopra/Instagram

Before the wedding festivities, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her bachelorette party. Parineeti shared the a picture with the caption, "Red, white and the bride". 

Parineeti Chopra
8/10
Image:@parineetichopra/Instagram

Priyanka also shared a picture from the bachelorette party night wherein all the bridesmaid donned colour-coordinated lounge wears. 

Parineeti Chopra
9/10
Image:@parineetichopra/Instagram

In between the pre-wedding festivities, Parineeti Chopra shared a candid photo with her sister from the bachelorette party. 

Parineeti Chopra
10/10
Image:@parineetichopra/Instagram

The Chopra sisters pose for the shutterbugs at the wedding venue. 5 years after her wedding, Priyanka Chopra is coming to New Delhi to kick off the pre-wedding festivities of Parineeti.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy to Matt Damon, who's playing what in Christopher Nolan film

Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy to Matt Damon, who's playing what in Christopher Nolan film
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut: Fashionable looks from Cannes

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut: Fashionable looks from Cannes
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com