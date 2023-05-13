When Parineeti Chopra Turned Perfect Bridesmaid For Priyanka Chopra

Quick links:
Parineeti Chopra turned the perfect bridesmaid at the wedding of her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas in 2018.
Parineeti donned a yellow co-ord set which she teamed with a matching shrug for the haldi ceremony.
Parineeti Chopra dressed in peach like the other bridesmaid for Priyanka and Nick's western wedding ceremony.
Parineeti shared this picture from the sangeet ceremony and revealed that Priyanka's side of the family had put on a performance depicting her and Nick's love story in Bollywood style.
Parineeti Chopra also revealed that as a bridesmaid her duty was to take care of Priyanka and look after her needs, but she did not have to do that because Nick Jonas took care of her sister well.
Before the wedding festivities, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her bachelorette party. Parineeti shared the a picture with the caption, "Red, white and the bride".
Priyanka also shared a picture from the bachelorette party night wherein all the bridesmaid donned colour-coordinated lounge wears.
In between the pre-wedding festivities, Parineeti Chopra shared a candid photo with her sister from the bachelorette party.