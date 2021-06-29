When Pooja Sawant Sold Panipuri At A Local Shop While Promoting Her Movie; Watch

Pooja Sawant is one of the leading actresses in the Marathi movie industry. Back in 2020, Pooja took to her Instagram and shared an IGTV in which she could be seen selling panipuri at a local shop. The actress made panipuri or her fans at the shop and also posed for a selfie with them.

When Pooja Sawant sold Panipuri

Pooja Sawant took to her Instagram and shared the IGTV video. In the video, the actress was seen making and selling panipuri at a local shop. Fans of the actress gathered in big numbers to eat the panipuri made by the actress. Pooja chatted with her fans and also posed for pictures. The actress was selling panipuri to promote her 2020 movie Bonus.

Fans react to Pooja Sawant selling panipuri

Fans quickly reacted to Pooja Sawant's IGTV and left their comments. One fan wrote, "Sooo nicely and kindly you are serving panipuri to all I wish I also there and you serve panipuri to me." Another fan wrote that the movie was a classic while others liked the song of the movie.

Pooja Sawant rescues an injured bird

Pooja Sawant shared a video on her Instagram in which she could be seen feeding and taking care of an injured bird. The actress revealed that she had rescued the bird and was trying her best to take of its injury. In her caption, she wrote "Rescue stories.

We found a tiny little baby bird who is suffering from a head injury, I am trying my best to cure her. I request everyone to look out for animals who need our help too during the pandemic." She later gave an update and informed me that she had named the bird Peekaboo and it was healing. In another post, she wrote that the little brud was bringing more and more happiness in her life.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the horror movie Bali directed by Vishal Furia. The movie also featured Swwapnil Joshi in the lead role opposite Sawant. The movie was released in theatres on 16th April 2021.

