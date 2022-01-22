Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised fans as they announced that they had welcomed their first child together via surrogacy. As Priyanka Chopra shared the news, several celebs from the industry congratulated her on the arrival of her baby. In an interview back from 2019, Chopra was heard talking about motherhood and said that it was her lifelong goal to be a mother and was ready to be one since she was 12.

When Priyanka Chopra talked about motherhood

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra was asked if she was ready to embrace motherhood and revealed that she was ready to be a mother since the age of 12. Chopra said, 'I was ready since I was 12. I always wanted to have kids. It is not about being ready. It will happen when it happens and when it is destined to be."

She added, "It is something me and Nick have talked about, it's something we both want and it's something that is important to us. Now it's just about when it happens."

Both Priyanka and Nick took to their respective social media handles as they announced the news. They released a statement regarding the same and also asked fans to give them privacy during this time. Their statement read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji)."

As per a report by DailyMail, the couple welcomed a daughter who was born in a Southern California hospital on Saturday. The couple’s little one was due in April 2022, but the surrogate delivered their baby 12 weeks ahead of time.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Priyanka was recently seen in the highly anticipated Matrix 4 or The Matrix Resurrections where she played the role of grown-up Sati. She will next be seen in the romantic drama Text for You opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and has been cast to star alongside Mindy Kaling, in a comedy about an Indian-American wedding. She will also be seen in the road trip movie Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra