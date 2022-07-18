When Priyanka Chopra Spoke About Testing Times After Her Father's Death; 'was Very Angry'

Priyanka Chopra has been one of the trailblazing icons of Indian cinema, who successfully managed to leave a mark in the global entertainment space as well. From starting out her journey as Miss World to becoming a breakout star in Hollywood, Priyanka has certainly created history with every move. Priyanka also expanded her horizon by becoming an author with Unfinished: A Memoir, which encapsulates her life journey.

She delved deeply into her childhood, relationships, career, marriage, and more in the bestselling book, while even appearing on a show by Oprah Winfrey to talk about the same. During the conversation, the Citadel star also spoke about her late father Ashok Chopra's deteriorating health and how she was 'very angry' as her faith dwindled.

When Priyanka Chopra spoke about testing times following her father's death

Talking about how her faith was tested following her father's demise, Priyanka said, "I was very angry. My relationship with God changed a little bit. But then at the same time, I feel like God helped me find salvation and come out of it too. But at that time, it was tested."

She mentioned how she visited every holy place and consulted the best medical practitioners across the globe to prolong his father's life, but nothing came to fruition. "Oh man, I went to every temple there was to go to. I did every prayer there was to do. I met every godman or woman I needed to meet, every doctor I need to go to. I flew my dad to Singapore, New York, Europe, India, and everywhere just to do whatever I could to prolong his life. It’s such a helpless feeling," Chopra recalled.

Both her parents, Ashok and Madhu Chopra were doctors in the Indian Army. Priyanka's father passed away in 2013 after battling cancer. The actor has always credited her parents for supporting her with their own dreams and ambitions. In her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra opened up about suffering from depression after the death of her father but said that working turned out to be therapeutic for her. "As always, work was my therapy," the actor mentioned.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA/ @BOLLYWOODABOUT)