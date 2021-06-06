When Priyanka Chopra Spoke At Variety's 'Power Of Women' Advocating For Female Education

One of the most sought-after actresses, not only in India but also internationally, Priyanka Chopra was honoured at Variety's annual 'Power of Women' Luncheon. With a career spanning almost 2 decades, the actress is considered the most influential person in media who has been using her platform to advocate for equal rights for women and women empowerment. Such a feat was lauded at Variety's luncheon where she opened up about her personal experiences.

Priyanka Chopra's speech at Variety's 'Power of Women' 2017

The actress went on the stage to laud the women she was sharing the stage with such as Octavia Spencer, Kelly Clarkson and Patty Jenkins. The Luncheon took place to honour philanthropic women of all the fields who have made a significant difference. On the list was Bajirao Mastani actress as not only Priyanka Chopra's movies over the years have changed their tones to show women in more powerful and important roles, but also she was a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for six years.

Talking about her journey, Priyanka shared that she belonged to a middle-class family with two parents who served in the Indian Army as doctors. Further talking about her upbringing, Priyanka revealed how privileged she was to have the same opportunities as her brother, which was seldom seen in underdeveloped or developing countries. Priyanka explained that she experienced the glaring difference between a man and a woman in society at a very young age.

Priyanka Chopra on Women's rights

Priyanka also reminisced on a disturbing memory early on in her career where she was asked by a producer-director to agree to his ridiculous term if she did not want to get replaced. This opened the actress's eyes as to how women were 'replaceable in industry' and decided to become 'irreplaceable'. Talking about education being a basic human right, Priyanka Chopra's videos over the years prove how adamant the actress is about this.

'Girls have the power to change the world'

Throughout the speech, the actress emphasized the need for education for girls and the greatest concern of the country, aborting girl children. She commended the work of UNICEF over the 11 years who provided care and education for such young girls. The actress went on to urge the media personalities to use their influence for such causes.

Priyanka Chopra's latest movies and projects

Priyanka Chopra's movies over the years like 7 Khoon Maaf, Fashion, Mary Kom, and The White Tiger catapulted her to become the highest-paid actress in Bollywood. Her Hollywood projects such as Quantico, Baywatch, and A Kid Like Jake contributed to her success overseas. Priyanka Chopra's latest Hollywood movie, Text for You, will see her opposite Sam Heughan.

