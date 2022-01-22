Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently took the internet by storm with the news of welcoming their first child. The couple announced they had their baby via surrogacy and asked for some privacy during their family time. Yet, this is not the first baby announcement that left her fans stunned. The actor had earlier left her fans as well as her husband speechless during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix premiere when she joked about 'expecting'. However, now it can be said Priyanka Chopra was partially correct and hinted at having a baby.

Back in November, both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas featured in the Netflix show Jonas Brothers Family Roast. Priyanka Chopra surely stole the show as she announced who was the most famous Jonas. She also roasted her husband and termed her marriage "babysitting". The actor surely took a dig at her wedding and also roasted Nick Jonas by mentioning how she has a successful acting career.

At one point, Priyanka Chopra left Nick Jonas stunned as she hinted at a major announcement as she began her sentence with "we are expecting." The actor surely hinted at pregnancy and left her fans and Nick Jonas speechless. She highlighted how she and Nick Jonas are the only couple who have not become parents yet. She said, "If you don't know, we're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet, which is why I am excited to make this announcement. Sorry babe, Nick and I are expecting... to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow." The actor earned a thundering applaud from the audience and also a standing ovation from Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Nick Jonas was surprised by Priyanka's statement and said, "I was a bit concerned." However, the statement does not look like a joke anymore.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby announcement

Taking to their respective social media handles, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their baby. They wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji)." As per TMZ, the couple welcomed a baby girl.

Image: Instagram/@nickjonas