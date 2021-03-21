When R Madhavan Talked About His Role Model Amitabh Bachchan's Success In The Industry

Bollywood actor R Madhavan had previously spoken about his love for cinema and the various factors that kept him driven through the ups and downs of the industry. The actor had revealed in an interaction with IndiaGilz Tamil that he found Amitabh Bachchan to be the hallmark of success. He had mentioned that having a long career in the industry was not a small thing and Mr Bachchan had maintained that name, fame, and skill through the years. He had also shared some insight into how he had no problem playing the second lead in any good film as it was all about delivering good content.

When R Madhavan opened up about his role model

R Madhavan is one of the most charming actors of Bollywood who has also worked in a variety of south Indian films. He is well-known for his work in classics like Anbe Sivam, 3 Idiots, and Tanu Weds Manu, amongst others. The actor had previously revealed in an interaction that having longevity in the film industry was a huge deal in itself. He had stated that even major stars like Rajanikanth were quite worried and anxious before the release of their films. He had also shared that he believed there was no security in the industry as films had the potential to fail any and every time.

Speaking about his role model, R Madhavan had stated that he looked at superstar Amitabh Bachchan as his role model. According to him, Amitabh Bachchan was the hallmark of success as he had maintained his dignity and place in the films by constantly taking up projects. He is already a senior citizen but that did not hold him back in any way. He could create a film like Piku which was basically based on a man’s digestive system and still turn it into a huge success. R Madhavan had said that Amitabh Bachchan had been delivering â‚¹100 crore films even at this age and that was where he aspired to be in the future.

Ra Madhavan had also shed some light on how people asked him about playing a second lead or sharing screen space with huge actors. He had said that all his films had been received well by the critics and audience alike and that was what mattered to him. He further added that he was not that insecure to reject a project on such a matter.

Image Courtesy: R Madhavan Instagram