When Radhika Apte Opened Up About Her Mindset While Choosing A Movie

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is known for her versatile roles across B-town. The actress has featured in several critically acclaimed movies over the years. During a throwback interview, Radhika Apte had opened up about what she kept in mind while choosing a specific role.

When Radhika Apte opened up about how she chose her role

During an interview with The Quint, the interviewer had asked Radhika about what drove her and how she chose a particular role. The actress had responded by saying that it was mostly her 'instincts' that made her choose a certain role. Speaking further about her choices, she had said that she chose roles that did not bore her and the ones that kept her excited and made her lose sleep but "in a good way". The Padman actress had also added that she was at that point in her career where she did not want to choose roles that did not create a sense of excitement in her.

A peek into Radhika Apte's social media

Radhika Apte recently shared an IGTV video featuring her and her OK Computer co-star Vijay Varma. The duo was seen playing the game 'Kya Bot Hai' as they promoted their show OK Computer. The series is a science fiction comedy-drama that is streaming on Disney + Hotstar. The series, along with Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma, also features actors like Rasika Dugal, Jackie Shroff and Kani Kusruti in pivotal roles. The series follows the story of cybercrime detective Saajan Kundu played by Vijay Varma who is called out of his retirement when a self-driving taxi is hacked and ordered to kill an anonymous human victim.

A quick look at Radhika Apte's movies

Radhika Apte primarily works in Hindi movies but has over the years featured in various Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and English movies. Apte gained recognition for her role in the critically acclaimed Bengali movie Antaheen, in which she played the role of Brinda Roy Menon, a TV journalist. She is also known for her roles in movies such as Badlapur, Hunterrr, and the biographical film Manjhi - The Mountain Man. She further gained acclaim for her roles in Netflix productions like Lust Stories, Ghoul and Sacred Games.

Source: Radhika Apte's Instagram