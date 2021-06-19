When Radhika Apte Revealed Whether She Would Hit On A Co-star If She Is Attracted To Him

Radhika Apte is one of the most versatile actresses of Bollywood. The actress has given the audience many unconventional and unique performances. While the actress is married to a London based musician since 2012, Radhika Apte opened up about whether she would flirt with her co-star. In an interview, Radhika was asked if she would hit on a co-star, to which the actress had this witty response.

Radhika Apte reveals if she would hit on a co-star

In an interview with Showsha, when the interviewer asked the Scared Games actress if she would hit on a co-star who she found attractive, the actress replied that she definitely would. Radhika said that if she doesn't find the person attractive she would just ignore them and they still did not understand then she would make it clear to them. While on the other hand if she found her co-star attractive she would definitely flirt with them.

Radhika Apte's 'Ok Computer' screened at International Film Festival Rotterdam 2021

Radhika Apte took to her Instagram and announced that her we series Ok Computer was screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2021. Apte in her post also revealed Ok Computer was the first Indian show ever to be screened at the festival. Radhika's caption read "OK Computer is coming to the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2021! We are thrilled and honoured to be the first-ever TV series selected for the festival's Bright Future Program, dedicated to emerging film talent. See you soon, Rotterdam."

A quick look at Radhika Apte's movies

Radhika Apte mainly works in Hindi movies but has over the years featured in various Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and English movies. Apte gained recognition for her role in the critically acclaimed Bengali movie Antaheen, in which she played the role of Brinda Roy Menon, a TV journalist. She is also known for her roles in movies such as Badlapur, Hunterrr, and the biographical film Manjhi - The Mountain Man. She further gained acclaim for her roles in Netflix productions like Lust Stories, Ghoul and Sacred Games. Apte was last seen on screen in the crime thriller drama movie Raat Akeli Hai. The movie also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Shivani Raghuvansh.

IMAGE: RADHIKA APTE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.